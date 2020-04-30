WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Update

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

