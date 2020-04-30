Wendall Wierenga Sells 9,999 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $159,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 562,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

