Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Update

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

