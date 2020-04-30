Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 20,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.