Western New England Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.