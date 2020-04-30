Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

