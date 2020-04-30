WEX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,877 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,490% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $167.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in WEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in WEX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

