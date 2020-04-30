Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,631,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,267,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $157,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,158. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.37. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.