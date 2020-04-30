Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

YRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Yirendai stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 147,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,825. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. Yirendai had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $339.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yirendai will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

