Zel Trading 6% Lower This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Zel has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00521723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00114367 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 100,888,550 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.