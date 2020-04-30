Zero Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a market cap of $1.26 million and $88,731.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00521622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00114428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00069027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.