Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $260,552.31

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $260,552.31 and $12,961.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.02388383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00196914 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00062206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

