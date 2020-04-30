Zilliqa Price Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, AirSwap and Korbit. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and $15.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,383,423,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,091,956,602 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BiteBTC, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, BitMart, FCoin, Coinhub, Korbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Binance, Tokenomy, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinone, DDEX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, DEx.top, IDEX, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, Koinex, WazirX, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Hotbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

