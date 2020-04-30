ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.