Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Up 22.8% This Week

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,490.99 and approximately $40.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zurcoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

