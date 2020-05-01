11,390 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Shone Asset Management LLC

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

IVE stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

