115,000 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,778,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Cortexyme stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 6,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.30.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

