150,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders have bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 1,602,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,287,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.64%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

