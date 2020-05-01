204,749 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

PAA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 6,201,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,376. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

