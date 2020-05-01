22,430 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 296.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 62.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,590. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $190.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

