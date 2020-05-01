34,000 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Conning Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after buying an additional 194,487 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after buying an additional 181,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,579.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 167,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.