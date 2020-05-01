38,228 Shares in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Acquired by Niemann Capital Management Inc.

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF comprises about 1.2% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned 4.02% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BBC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

