3DCoin (3DC) Price Up 7.2% This Week

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $130,485.74 and $6.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

