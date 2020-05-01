3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,798. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

