52,166 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $167.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $198.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.