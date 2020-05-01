5AM Venture Management LLC Cuts Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

5AM Venture Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,423 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for approximately 12.5% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned 2.55% of Arvinas worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.82 per share, with a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Arvinas Inc has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

