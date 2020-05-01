AAON (AAON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. AAON’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.87. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

