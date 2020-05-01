Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.71 ($22.92).

ARL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €14.92 ($17.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.47 and its 200-day moving average is €25.71. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

