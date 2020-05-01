ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $36,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

