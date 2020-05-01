Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

