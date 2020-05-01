AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.61-9.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.20.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.