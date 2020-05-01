ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Raised to $152.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABMD. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded down $7.66 on Friday, hitting $183.59. 835,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.26. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

