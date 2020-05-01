Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinPlace, DDEX and YoBit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $2.29 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.04083350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00061739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011391 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, ZBG, CoinPlace, BitForex, DDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

