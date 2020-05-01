Acoin (ACOIN) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. Acoin has a total market cap of $16,417.76 and approximately $20.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

