AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $6.96 million and $2.36 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

