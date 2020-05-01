AdHive Price Up 9% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. AdHive has a total market cap of $103,477.41 and $200.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000418 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 199.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.