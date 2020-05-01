Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded down $11.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.50. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

