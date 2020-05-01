AdvanSix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other AdvanSix news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

