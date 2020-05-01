Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $266.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

