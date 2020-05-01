Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,552 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $28.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

