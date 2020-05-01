Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 240.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $59.05 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

