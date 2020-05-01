Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $35.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

