Advisory Alpha LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $34.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

