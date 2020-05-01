Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

