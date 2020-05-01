Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 713,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $50,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

