Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SCHM stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

