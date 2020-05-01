Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 22,277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.