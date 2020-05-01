Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 228,973 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,973 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

