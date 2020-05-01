Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 38,432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,432 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

