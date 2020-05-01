aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.39 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, aelf has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $30.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Tokenomy, GOPAX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, GOPAX, Huobi, Hotbit, ABCC, Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX, Bancor Network, BigONE, BCEX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bibox, Koinex, Bithumb, DDEX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

